Real Madrid says goodbye to Álvaro Carreras: Florentino Pérez has chosen someone else

Real Madrid continues to map out their roadmap for next season. One of the key points is to strengthen left back, a position that keeps generating debate. The sporting management had already put a name on the table: Álvaro Carreras.

For weeks, everything pointed to an imminent agreement with Benfica. However, negotiations have stalled. At the white club, they've decided to make a move.

Álvaro Carreras gets complicated and Real Madrid reacts

Álvaro Carreras had attracted Real Madrid's interest after a spectacular campaign in Portugal. At just 22 years old, he established himself as a starter at Benfica, accumulating more than 4,500 minutes (4.500 minutos). His defensive performance was one of the most solid in the championship.

But the Lisbon club hasn't made things easy because they don't acknowledge any official offer for the player. They don't show any intention of letting him leave either. Real Madrid tried to close the signing before the Club World Cup, but it wasn't possible and now the operation is on hold.

Florentino Pérez doesn't want to repeat mistakes from the past. That's why the club is already considering other options to avoid being left without alternatives. On that list, a new name is gaining prominence.

Grimaldo emerges as a real option

Alejandro Grimaldo appears as the ideal candidate. The Spanish left back, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, has experience and fits the profile Real Madrid is looking for. At 29 years old, he offers short-term guarantees.

His good form in Germany, in addition to his presence in the Spanish national team, make him a very attractive alternative. Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen's coach, already knows his performance well. That could be key if he arrives at the white team.

Grimaldo knows what the elite demands, so he can adapt to both four- and five-defender systems. That adds value to his candidacy. For now, there are no formal contacts, but the harmony between clubs could facilitate a future operation and Real Madrid doesn't want surprises.

Fran García, the pressure from within

Meanwhile, Fran García keeps showing that he can be a starter at left back. His level has been very consistent. That directly influences the decisions that are made.

Is it worth investing in a complicated signing if there's good internal performance? That's the question the sporting management is asking. That's why every step is being calculated.

Internal competition is positive, but it can also halt operations if there's no urgent need. Madrid wants to strengthen without destabilizing.

The priority now is the Club World Cup

With the international tournament underway, everything is on hold. Real Madrid is focused on winning and doesn't want distractions. Afterwards, the time will come to make decisions.

The match against Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey will mark the end of this stage. Then, negotiations for left back will resume and Grimaldo starts with an advantage. Carreras is no longer a priority and Florentino Pérez doesn't want to waste more time because Real Madrid is clear about their path.