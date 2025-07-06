Rodrygo is left without a place at Real Madrid: his replacement has already signed

At Santiago Bernabéu, there's a mix of excitement and tension in the air. The sports planning is still underway, but it also involves tough decisions. One of the main ones under scrutiny is Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian has been key in decisive moments because his goals in Champions League are still in the memory of Madridists. However, his role as a starter is no longer guaranteed.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Real Madrid is changing its roadmap. They're looking for young players with hunger, consistency, and regularity. That's where Rodrygo is starting to lose prominence.

No one questions his quality or commitment, but his performance has been inconsistent for long stretches of the season. That's set off alarms in the offices of the white club.

Rodrygo needs to step up. But the competition keeps growing. With it, doubts about his continuity are also increasing.

| Europa Press

Mastantuono, the new name of the white project

Franco Mastantuono is now officially a Real Madrid player. At 17 years old, the Argentine arrives as one of the most promising gems in South America. His signing is considered strategic for the club's immediate future.

His World Cup with River ended earlier than expected. That's allowed him to speed up his arrival to the merengue squad. He's arriving injury-free, fresh, and eager to succeed.

Mastantuono has already said goodbye to River Plate. It was an emotional farewell, knowing he's leaving his home to fulfill a dream. His destination: Bernabéu.

| @franco.mastantuono

At River Plate, he wasn't just a promise, but a consolidated figure: leader, playmaker, and total footballer. His versatility allows him to perform as a winger, attacking midfielder, or central midfielder, and his maturity on the field stands out despite his young age. Real Madrid values precisely that: his ability to adapt and take on responsibilities without hesitation.

Xabi Alonso has been key in the operation, since he's spoken directly with Mastantuono to convince him. He's promised him minutes from the start and a leading role, something that makes it clear he's not coming to watch matches from the bench. The young Argentine is landing in Madrid ready to compete for a spot, which could directly affect players like Rodrygo.

| River Plate

Rodrygo, facing a critical situation

Rodrygo no longer enjoys the same margin for error. With the emergence of young players like Bellingham, Güler, Endrick, and now Mastantuono, the competition has skyrocketed and the demands are total. The club values immediate performance and there's no room for relaxation.

Although there's no intention to single him out, in today's Madrid no one has a guaranteed spot. If a convincing offer arrives, a sale isn't ruled out. Rodrygo needs to recover his best form as soon as possible, because the project keeps moving forward and opportunities don't last forever.

| Canva

Meanwhile, Madrid keeps signing with a clear idea: youth, talent, and attitude. The message is clear: whoever doesn't respond won't have a place. In that relentless logic, Rodrygo has only two options: either he reacts or he packs his bags.