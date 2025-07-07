Royal House makes a tough decision regarding King Juan Carlos I: It's a major shock

King Juan Carlos I is once again drawing public attention, although this time for a reason very different from his travels or judicial controversies. The imminent publication of his memoirs has caused a deep stir in Zarzuela, becoming a delicate matter for the Royal Household.

Far from issuing statements or assessments, the institution has chosen silence. This decision, beyond prudence, marks a clear turning point in its relationship with the emeritus monarch. The monarch has decided to speak through the publication of a book.

| en.espanadiario.vip, Europapress

Reconciliation: The story told by Juan Carlos I himself

The book will be titled Reconciliation and will be published by Planeta. It is a work written by Juan Carlos I himself, the result of years of reflection and isolation in Abu Dhabi. The emeritus began working on this autobiography after his definitive departure in 2020. This project was driven by loneliness, boredom, and a deep sense of abandonment.

According to sources close to him, he didn't ask Zarzuela for permission nor consult Felipe VI and simply made the decision to tell his version of events. The publisher describes it as a historic release: it will be the first time a modern Spanish king publishes his memoirs during his lifetime. This is only comparable to what Edward VIII did in England.

Reconciliation won't be just a personal narrative. It will include photographs, unpublished documents, and intimate memories. The emeritus's daughters, Elena and Cristina, actively collaborated on the project, bringing him family albums and key objects to the United Arab Emirates to complete the work.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip, STILLFX

Silence in Zarzuela, noise in the surroundings

There will be no comments from the Royal Household about the publication. They consider it a strictly personal decision and prefer not to get involved. This is the same stance they've taken in recent years regarding Juan Carlos I, marked by caution and distance.

Felipe VI has kept a clear institutional separation from his father since the beginning of his reign. Faced with this book, the approach doesn't change: absolute silence. This attitude, despite its discretion, reflects the delicate moment in the relationship between the two.

The content of Reconciliation is expected to be explosive. Juan Carlos I reviews key episodes of his life, with an emphasis on his recent years. According to his circle, he not only tells his story, but also launches a firm defense: he feels like a victim of a smear campaign and believes he was never allowed to offer his version. They say this book is his final word.

| Europa Press

French journalist Laurence Debray has been key to the project. She already wrote My Fallen King, and now has helped structure the new volume. Her collaboration has been essential to give the text rhythm and coherence.

The emeritus king has also initiated legal actions for defamation. Among those sued is former president Miguel Ángel Revilla, and more lawsuits are not ruled out. The book, therefore, doesn't arrive only as a memoir; it is an attempt at reconciliation with himself and with his country.

From Zarzuela, the message is clear: there will be no support, but neither direct opposition. The publication marks the symbolic closure of a stage. A stage that, with this book, could be left definitively behind.

Juan Carlos I says goodbye, this time with his own voice. Meanwhile, the Royal Household moves forward without looking back. The emeritus's legacy is being rewritten, line by line, from a distance.