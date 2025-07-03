It's official now: Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló have made an important family decision

Rafa Nadal has been, for more than two decades, a symbol of effort, talent, and humility. His name is linked to success and sacrifice, both on and off the court. Now, after his retirement, a new chapter in his life begins, and he has made a decision that directly affects his family.

The Mallorcan tennis player is once again the talk of the town, this time for reasons unrelated to sports. His new stage in life has been marked by an unprecedented tribute: he has been named Marquès de Llevant de Mallorca. However, what has truly drawn attention is the step he has taken alongside his wife, Xisca Perelló.

Rafa Nadal receives an important title

The recognition as Marquès means more than a symbolic honor. It gives him a prominent place in the history of Spanish nobility, as well as strengthening his status as a national role model. This title is also hereditary, which opens new family perspectives.

The couple have decided to embrace this change naturally. They have chosen to focus on their son and their closest circle. This is what the magazine Pronto has revealed, detailing how they have reorganized their life after Nadal's farewell to professional tennis.

For years, Rafa Nadal has been in the media spotlight for his sporting achievements. Now, the spotlight is on his private life and on the decision to prioritize calm. It's a peace they have found in an unexpected place.

Dominican Republic, the new refuge for Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló

The major decision that the Nadal-Perelló family has made is that they have moved to a mansion in the Dominican Republic. The property has been, until now, one of the athlete's best-kept secrets. But with his retirement, it has become their new refuge.

There, far from the noise and media pressure, they find the serenity they were seeking. Xisca, Rafa, and their son enjoy a privileged and discreet environment. It's the ideal place to begin this new stage marked by tranquility.

This change also affects the future of their family. Because the noble title is not just a symbol; it is inherited. Meanwhile, that means that their son, in a few years, could become the next Marquès de Llevant.

The news has caused enormous repercussions. Not only because of the official recognition, but also because of what it means for the future of their legacy. Nadal is no longer just a tennis legend; now, he is also a legend in the social and family history of Spain.

With this decision, Rafa and Xisca make it clear that their priority is family well-being. A new life, far from the circuit, but equally meaningful. They do so with the same elegance with which Nadal conquered every court.