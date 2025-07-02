Dani Olmo follows in Pedri's footsteps: Hansi Flick and Barça are already celebrating it

Hansi Flick's arrival on Barcelona's bench marked the beginning of a new era. The German coach wants to build a solid, competitive team, free from the mistakes of the past. That starts with improving the physical condition of his key players.

Last season was marked by injuries. Important footballers, such as Dani Olmo and Ronald Araújo, missed crucial moments due to physical problems. That lack of continuity weighed down the team at certain points during the season.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick sets in motion a physical plan to prevent new relapses

Hansi Flick is clear about it: the priority is to get his key players back to 100%. To achieve this, he has designed a specific physical plan, with the help of fitness coach Julio Tous. The goal is to reach the start of the season with Olmo and Araújo at their peak.

The club has identified common patterns in both players' injuries. That's why they have opted for individualized preparation, with exercises tailored to each player. Everything is carried out under the coordination of Barça's medical and technical staff.

In Dani Olmo's case, the focus is on muscle strengthening. Also on rest routines, nutritional control, and prevention. The objective is for the player to keep a high physical level consistently.

With Araújo, the most vulnerable muscle groups have been analyzed in detail. The defender has suffered relapses that the club doesn't want to see repeated. That's why a strategy has been drawn up that combines strength, flexibility, and load management.

The model applied is the same one already used with Pedri, and the young Canary Islander managed to significantly reduce his physical fragility. Now, Barça wants to replicate that same success with other pillars of the team.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

Olmo and Araújo, key pieces for Hansi Flick

Flick considers Dani Olmo an essential footballer in his game plan. His ability to link up, move between the lines, and create danger makes him a very valuable asset. But he needs continuity, something he hasn't had because of injuries.

The new coach believes Olmo can make a difference if he manages to stay healthy. That's why the entire physical plan revolves around achieving that consistency. His talent can no longer be intermittent, but constant and sustained.

| Europa Press

In Araújo's case, the club can't afford to have him off the field. He is a defensive leader, a reference in the back line, and a player respected by his teammates. His full recovery is a strategic matter for the team's stability.

Barça has already started implementing these plans before preseason. The idea is to anticipate problems and not repeat past mistakes. Flick, together with the technical staff, is already celebrating this commitment to physical performance from the ground up.