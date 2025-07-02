Mercadona beats Druni with its latest novelty that costs less than €4

Mercadona is once again setting trends in the beauty world. The Valencian chain has launched a product that's already making waves. This time, the success comes from its Deliplus makeup line.

Juan Roig's supermarket chain has managed, once again, to achieve what seemed impossible. Mercadona has managed to combine quality, modern design, and a price that doesn't exceed 4 euros. It's a winning formula that's set to become a new must-have for vanities.

| Mercadona

Vibrant colors and marker format: the perfect combination is at Mercadona

Mercadona's latest release comes in the form of eye liners with a bold and colorful touch. They're available in three striking shades: pink, blue, and green. These shades are designed for different styles, from the most natural to the most daring.

Pink is ideal for those who prefer a soft and subtle look. Blue brings freshness, especially to light eyes, enhancing the gaze. Meanwhile, green offers an original and vibrant touch, perfect for more creative looks.

Its marker format is one of the keys to its success because it allows for quick and precise application, without mistakes. Thanks to its fine tip, it's possible to achieve both thin strokes and more defined lines with ease.

This design makes it very practical even for people with little experience. In addition, it prevents smudges and the typical mistakes during lining. The ease of use is one of the most valued aspects by users of this new Mercadona product.

| Mercadona

These Mercadona liners are not only easy to apply, they also have a creamy formula that glides smoothly over the eyelid. Their texture allows for a fluid application, without tugging or interruptions.

The result is an intense color that stays on for hours, since this liner doesn't lose pigmentation throughout the day. This way, the line remains flawless without the need for touch-ups.

Another advantage is its durability, designed for long days. Whether for everyday use or a special occasion, the liner stays intact. It's ideal for those who seek effectiveness without giving up style.

The price is one of its biggest draws. For just 3.75 euros, Mercadona offers a liner that competes with much more expensive brands. It's an affordable alternative that doesn't sacrifice quality.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip, Pexels de Ron Lach

In addition, it allows users to experiment with different colors without making a big outlay. This variety encourages makeup customization according to mood or event.

Deliplus liners have become a versatile and effective option. Adaptable to any beauty routine, they offer professional results without complications. The design, colors, and formula place them among the current favorites.

Mercadona has done it again. With this new move, it cements its position as a benchmark in accessible cosmetics. Druni, among other specialized chains, will have to react to a product that's already a sales success.

