King Felipe and Queen Letizia take a major step: there's no turning back

Summer has arrived and, as usual, everyone is waiting to find out what the royal family's plans are. King Felipe and Queen Letizia have already made a decision that will undoubtedly define what their vacation will be like. Once again, the monarchs are choosing discretion and tradition.

Although no major changes are expected, there are certainties. The couple are following their usual path, and it seems there won't be any changes along the way. This year, Felipe and Letizia have decided to return to Marivent Palace.

| Europa Press

Marivent palace, center of their vacation

The monarchs have confirmed their visit to Mallorca. Marivent Palace will once again be their refuge for much of the summer. There, as every year, the official reception for representatives of Balearic society will be held.

In addition, this location has become the perfect setting for their family reunions. It was in this very place that, in 2024, Infanta Cristina reappeared in the middle of the summer season. She coincided there with King Felipe and Queen Letizia, publicly sealing their reconciliation.

No changes in the royal plans have been communicated from Zarzuela. Everything suggests that they will follow the same pattern as in previous years. A summer marked by rest, but also by media caution.

Privacy, the main priority for the monarchs

As is already customary, Felipe VI and Letizia have decided not to share details about their private schedule. The destination they choose after their stay at Marivent will remain confidential. This is a firm decision, made to protect their family space.

Since Queen Letizia joined the royal family, private vacations have remained out of the public eye. This strategy allows them to enjoy time with their daughters away from the noise. It is also a way to avoid unnecessary speculation.

Despite the official silence, every year theories arise about their possible trips. Some pointed to New York, others to the Netherlands or even a cruise on the Adriatic Sea. However, the reality remains the same: neither confirmation nor denial from Zarzuela.

What is clear is that the monarchs want to make the most of their time with their daughters. It is a unique opportunity before they resume their institutional schedules. The priority is clear: to enjoy family time, away from the spotlight.

With this decision, Felipe VI and Letizia show consistency with their values. They are committed to discretion, stability, and family commitment. They are also consolidating a tradition that, year after year, strengthens their bond with Mallorca and with Spanish society.

This planning responds not only to a personal matter, but also to an institutional one. The stability of the monarchy is strengthened when its members act with consistency and discretion. That's why, every summer, the monarchs reaffirm their commitment to an approachable, responsible, and essential-focused image.