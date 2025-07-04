Royal Household sources confirm Queen Sofía's sad news: no one expected it

Zarzuela Palace is no longer what it used to be for Queen Sofía. The days pass in an increasingly heavy silence. Its hallways, once full of activity, have become the setting for a routine marked by absence.

The emeritus queen, 87 years old, has been relegated to the background. Her role in public life has been reduced, and her personal world has also narrowed. What used to be constant company has now turned into loneliness.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip

Queen Sofía, a figure increasingly isolated

Sources close to the Royal Household confirm what was already suspected. Sofía feels alone, separated from the bustle that once accompanied her life as queen. Her husband, Juan Carlos I, remains exiled between Abu Dhabi and Galicia, focused on his circle of friends.

The emeritus's daughters, especially Infanta Elena, keep some contact. However, their bond with the emeritus king seems to weigh more than closeness with their mother. Visits are sporadic and brief.

King Felipe VI tries to be present, but his official schedule doesn't allow him to dedicate as much time as he'd like. When he has free time, he spends it with Letizia and their daughters. All of this reinforces the feeling of abandonment his mother experiences.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip

Irene, the last emotional support for Queen Sofía

The only person who has truly supported her has been Irene, her sister. She lived with her in Zarzuela, sharing confidences, routines, and affection. However, Irene's situation has changed drastically in recent months.

It should be noted that Irene's health has deteriorated. Her mobility problems are getting worse, and her cognitive decline is now evident. Rumors of Alzheimer's have set off all the alarms.

Queen Sofía has preferred to stay close and doesn't want her sister to go through this very difficult stage alone. But she is also witnessing the slow fading of her only constant companion.

| GTRES, Europa Press, Khwanchai Phanthong's Images, en.espanadiario.vip

A reality that saddens

Internal sources assure that there is no woman lonelier than Sofía in the Palace. What used to be events, commitments, and daily interactions are now silences and empty rooms. Only some official events keep the emeritus queen active.

She herself insists on being summoned. According to sources close to the Royal Household, she always repeats the same thing: "I'm fine, summon me, remember that I'm always willing." But those commitments are no longer enough to fill the void.

Journalist Pilar Eyre has put it bluntly: "Sofía is alone, with no plans or invitations." The most beloved woman in the monarchy lives far from the spotlight and the human warmth that once surrounded her. Today, the emeritus queen faces a cold present marked by absences, by a sister who is fading, and by an environment that, slowly, is vanishing.