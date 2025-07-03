Florentino Pérez wants to get rid of him: he eagerly awaits another call from PSG

Florentino Pérez doesn't rest. While Real Madrid are competing in the Club World Cup in the United States, the president is already thinking about the squad of the future. With Xabi Alonso leading the new project, every detail matters.

Carlo Ancelotti's era came to an end with many doubts. That's why Florentino Pérez has made a bold move. Signings like Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, and Trent Alexander-Arnold mark the beginning of a new era.

Even so, not everything is done because, currently, the president is also working on departures from Real Madrid. Everything suggests there's a name that causes him particular concern: Raúl Asencio.

Psg already tried to sign him for 50 million

A few months ago, PSG offered 50 million for the Canarian center-back, but Florentino Pérez rejected the offer and renewed Asencio's contract, with a one billion clause. It was a clear message of trust in his potential, betting on his future at the club. However, the situation has changed after the match against Al Hilal in the Club World Cup.

Asencio's performance in that match raised doubts within Real Madrid's board. Florentino Pérez is now waiting for PSG to make a similar or even higher offer. Trust in the player seems to have faded, and his departure could be closer.

Asencio renewed, but expendable

Fabrizio Romano reported that Asencio, 22 years old, renewed his contract with Real Madrid until 2031 with improved financial terms. His 50 million clause attracted the interest of several clubs, including PSG, Chelsea, and Premier League teams. However, it seems the academy graduate is no longer part of Xabi Alonso's plans.

Ancelotti used him out of necessity, due to injuries in defense, but his presence in the starting eleven was almost accidental. This situation has influenced Florentino Pérez's decision, who prefers to free up space in the squad and generate income for signings. The midfield is the next priority for Madrid.

Florentino Pérez seeks a strategic exit

The exit operation will be essential for Real Madrid's new cycle. The club doesn't want players who aren't protagonists, and Asencio could be the first to leave. Florentino Pérez hopes PSG, with Luis Enrique in charge, will show interest again, as they did before.

Asencio rejected PSG's offer at the time, since he always wanted to succeed at Bernabéu. However, the situation has changed and Madrid no longer considers him untouchable. If an attractive offer arrives, Florentino won't hesitate to open the door for his departure.