No one expected the latest decision Infanta Sofía has made: it's 100% true

An unexpected piece of news has shaken the royal family's circle. Infanta Sofía, the youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, is ready to take a new personal step. She'll do so by returning to one of her greatest passions.

Sources close to Zarzuela have confirmed that the young woman wants to return to soccer training. This decision comes at a key moment, just as she's preparing to enter university. Her new academic stage comes with a clear purpose: to take up the sport she enjoys most again.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip

A firm decision by Infanta Sofía

Sofía has always been a great sports enthusiast. Since she was little, the ball has been part of her daily life. At Santa María de los Rosales School, she often played during recess and school activities.

But the academic demands of the International Baccalaureate were intense. In addition, the lack of suitable facilities also made it difficult for her to continue in this sport.

Even so, her interest never disappeared. According to the outlet Monarquía Confidencial, the infanta is determined to recover that essential part of her routine. Her goal is to train regularly, in an environment that allows her to combine it with her studies.

| Europa Press

A new stage, with ball included

Autonomous University of Madrid is strongly rumored as her academic destination. She values it for its academic level and its proximity to her family. In addition, it would allow her to keep a low profile, like any other student.

That desire to experience her university years normally also extends to sports. The infanta is looking to join a women's team. Whether at the university itself or at a club in northern Madrid, the idea is on the table.

In particular, areas like Las Rozas could be an ideal alternative. There are women's clubs with a good level and little media exposure. It's perfect for a young woman who wants to balance studies and soccer without privileges.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

More than a hobby, a personal statement

Unlike her sister Leonor, who is focused on her military training, Sofía is charting a different path. She's interested in topics such as the environment, art, and education. She also supports equality in sports, a value she openly defends.

Returning to soccer isn't just a matter of leisure. It's a way to reaffirm her identity, away from official spotlights. It's a way to keep active, connected to her values and her generation.

The decision hasn't only been well received by those closest to her. It has also caused a wave of sympathy among those who see in her a young, natural, and committed figure. Sofía de Borbón doesn't seek to stand out because of protocol, but because of authenticity.

This new step, between books and balls, reflects exactly that. An infanta preparing for the future without giving up what makes her happy. Even though she won't wear an armband, she does want to return to the field as just another player.