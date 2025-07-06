Rafa Nadal stops everything and makes an unexpected confession: Xisca Perelló already knew it

Rafa Nadal has surprised once again, although this time far from the courts. The former tennis player has given an unexpected and very personal interview while pedaling on a stationary bike, showing once again his unique and approachable character.

He was the first guest on the podcast Con mucho de..., an initiative with charitable purposes that raises funds for his foundation and Cantabria Labs's foundation. At 39 years old, Rafa Nadal reflects on his past and opens the door to new passions in this different stage of his life.

Rafa Nadal, father and entrepreneur: his new life far from the racket

Since he stepped away from competition, Rafa Nadal has completely changed his routine. He trains three days a week, preferably in the mornings, from 8:30 to 10:00, to keep his joints in shape. The marathon training sessions and constant pressure are behind him; now, his focus is on family.

Since the birth of his son in 2022 and while waiting for his second baby with Xisca Perelló, Nadal is living a different stage. Although he says that fatherhood hasn't changed his outlook on life, he does acknowledge that the responsibility is different.

His son is his alarm clock and, whenever he can, he picks him up from school. Between meetings and commitments, he always tries to set aside time to be at home, where he finds his balance.

NDL Pro-Health: his new major project

Since he retired from professional tennis, Rafa Nadal hasn't picked up a racket again. Instead, he has taken up sports he used to avoid due to injury risk, such as soccer, one of his great passions left unfulfilled since his youth.

The sea also holds a special place in his current life. Going out sailing has become one of his favorite activities, a way to find calm, freedom, and total disconnection. In this new stage, Nadal appears more approachable and domestic.

Another of his rediscovered passions is cooking. He loves preparing traditional dishes, such as rice or fish soup, a way to reconnect with his roots and enjoy everyday life.

He also leads NDL Pro-Health, his own health company, in collaboration with Cantabria Labs. Together they've developed a line of supplements for athletes and active people. Nadal uses them in his daily routine, taking magnesium, products for his joints, and energy gels before and during his training sessions. Everything is designed to take care of his overall well-being.

Although he was always disciplined, he admits that he started to take better care of his diet at the end of his career. Now, with more time, he does it more consciously. His commitment to health remains strong.

Rafa Nadal is building a legacy beyond tennis. His charitable, business, and family sides have grown stronger. He does it without fanfare, true to his style: with hard work, perseverance, and humility.