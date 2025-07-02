Sources from the Royal Household confirm the rumors about Princess Leonor: they're fed up

The Spanish Royal Household has always maintained an image of discretion, avoiding letting internal problems come to light. However, in recent months, a series of events has made it impossible to keep this image of absolute calm.

The pressure on Princess Leonor and her security team has grown significantly, and the situation has reached a critical point. Although the Royal Household hasn't wanted to make the details public, sources close to the matter have confirmed that urgent decisions are being made to guarantee the heiress's safety.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The royal environment is facing an unprecedented challenge. Princess Leonor has taken on new responsibilities, from her training at the Air Academy to her presence at official events. All of this has increased the burden on her security team, who have been working tirelessly for months.

The constant media pressure, combined with the ever-changing nature of protection protocols, has forced the King's Household to rethink its security approach. That's why they want to implement measures aimed at guaranteeing her well-being and avoiding any mistake that could put her protection at risk.

Princess Leonor's protection team is on the verge of collapse

Sources close to the Royal Household state that Princess Leonor's escort team is on the verge of collapse. The endless workdays, combined with relentless media coverage, have caused significant wear and tear among the agents.

In addition, working outside Madrid, in a more open and complex environment, has added an extra challenge. Although it hasn't been officially announced, the King's Household has started a rotation process for the team to ease this pressure. The main goal is to prevent fatigue from affecting the princess's security.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip

It should be noted that, currently, the security team is made up of members from different institutions: National Police, Civil Guard, and personnel from the Security Service itself. All of them have increased their efforts in recent months.

A new approach to Princess Leonor's protection is being launched

To guarantee that Princess Leonor's security remains impeccable, an urgent reorganization of the protection system has been launched. New agents with experience in air protection and specialized profiles in military environments will be incorporated.

This rotation isn't a punishment, but an operational measure to keep the team's effectiveness. The priority is to guarantee that Leonor continues her training and activities with the security she requires, while the agents' well-being is also taken into account.

| Europa Press, en.espanadiario.vip

Without a doubt, Princess Leonor's growing relevance within the monarchy has forced the Royal Household to review its protection methods. Adapting to the new circumstances, both in terms of security and the princess's public presence, is marking a new stage. With the handover underway, the King's Household seeks to ensure that Leonor's protection remains as strong and effective as ever.