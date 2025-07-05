Mercadona has the ideal product for your home: long-lasting, fresh scent for €1.15

Mercadona once again stands out in its home catalog with a simple and effective solution. A new product has caught the attention of many customers because of its price and immediate results. It's perfect for those who want a fresh environment without overspending.

The supermarket chain has managed to position itself as a leader in functional and affordable products. Its new offering is ideal for neutralizing odors without complications. In seconds, your home can be transformed with just a few sprays.

| Àngel Ullate

An effective ally against bad odors

Bosque Verde's Red Elixir air freshener is presented as one of the best options for fighting odors. In spray format, it acts instantly and perfumes any room with just a few sprays. Its effect is immediate and leaves a long-lasting feeling of freshness.

This product is designed for spaces like the kitchen, bathroom, or any corner where odors can accumulate. It's even useful in homes with pets, where persistent odors are usually more frequent. Red Elixir neutralizes these smells without masking them, leaving the air clean.

The key lies in its balanced formula, designed to refresh and eliminate bad odors. You don't need to use much to notice the difference. With just 3 or 4 sprays in the air, the environment improves noticeably.

| Mercadona

Easy to use, practical, and economical

One of its main advantages is how simple its application is. You just need to aim the spray upward and spray from the center of the room. This ensures better distribution of the scent throughout the space.

In addition, its compact size of 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml) makes it easy to store and carry around the house. You can keep it handy in the bathroom, at the entrance, or next to your pet's litter box. It's a versatile tool for everyday use.

The price is another of its great attractions: it only costs 1.15 euros. This amount makes it an accessible option for all budgets. A small expense that makes a big difference in home well-being.

This air freshener also stands out for its pleasant and non-intrusive scent. It provides a feeling of cleanliness without being too strong. This way, it adapts well to different tastes and needs.

| Google Maps

Those who have already tried it highlight its longevity and its ability to quickly improve the environment. There's no need to wait to ventilate or resort to more expensive solutions. Red Elixir makes it easy and effective.

With this offering, Mercadona reaffirms its commitment to providing quality at the best price. It does so in a key area such as home care. If you want to keep your house fresh with little effort, this product is for you.