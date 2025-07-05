Charles III says enough and makes a forceful decision at Buckingham Palace

The bond between King Charles III and the Dukes of Sussex seems to be increasingly deteriorating. What began as an institutional distancing has now turned into an almost definitive rupture. This time, Archie and Lilibet are the most affected.

Harry and Meghan's children are once again at the center of the tension with the British crown. According to sources close to Buckingham Palace, the monarch has made a decision that marks a turning point. His determination has caused surprise, debate, and many interpretations.

Charles III sets a limit on royal ties

The latest measure taken from Buckingham has been clear: to delay Archie and Lilibet's British passports. An unexpected decision that has caused an impact both inside and outside the United Kingdom. Although there is no official statement, British media agree that the order came directly from the king.

This action has been seen as an attempt to block the children's approach to the United Kingdom. Especially in Lilibet's case, who has never visited her father's homeland. For many, this symbolizes a definitive break in the family and political bond.

Archie was born on British soil, but his sister was born in the United States. This difference has been key in the legal proceedings. However, the deliberate delay of the documents suggests a deeper strategy.

A functional monarchy without the Sussexes

Since he took the throne, Charles III has made his vision of a more austere monarchy clear. Only active and present members would have an institutional role. In that line, those who live abroad and have resigned from their duties are left out of the core.

Archie and Lilibet will not receive noble titles, neither now nor in the future. Sources close to the king confirm this. They will not be princes nor have any representation as part of the Royal House.

The decision has been interpreted as a direct message to Harry and Meghan. It is not only an administrative gesture, but also a symbolic one. For many, it is a personal response from the king to the actions of his youngest son.

In this situation, the Dukes of Sussex's circle has proposed a drastic alternative. They would be considering having their children adopt the surname Spencer. A tribute to Princess Diana and a clear distancing from the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

This decision would be legal and deeply symbolic. It would represent a break with the monarchy and a way to regain control over their children's identity. Distancing them from the royal environment seems to be the new path chosen by the couple.

The step taken by Charles III is firm and calculated. For some, he seeks to preserve the institution's stability. For others, it is an emotional reaction to years of disagreements with Harry and Meghan.

The impact of this decision continues to generate debate. The king has made it clear that his vision of the monarchy doesn't include concessions. The Dukes of Sussex's children are, for now, the main ones affected.