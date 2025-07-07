Cold shower for Barça: Leo Messi returns to Europe, but not in blue and garnet

Now at 38 years old, Leo Messi keeps writing decisive chapters in his career. The Argentine star isn't satisfied with what he has achieved and is already looking toward 2026. His goal is clear: to arrive at the next World Cup in top form.

After winning the World Cup in Qatar, Messi wants to end his professional career on a high note. The most desired international event will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He wants to be a protagonist once again.

Messi plans his return to Europe after his MLS contract ends

His contract with Inter Miami ends in December and won't be renewed. People close to the player confirm that he is considering returning to Europe in January. His motivation: to keep a competitive pace that will allow him to reach the World Cup in the best possible condition.

He performs well in the United States, but the league doesn't challenge him like European soccer does. The need to compete at the highest level outweighs comfort. That's why Messi is seriously considering his options for the winter transfer window.

The schedule works in his favor: MLS ends right before the start of the European transfer window. This would allow Messi to join any club in Europe in January. It would be a brief stay, but a decisive one for his physical preparation.

Return to Barça, more desire than reality

As expected, Barça's name has resurfaced strongly. The blaugrana fans dream of seeing their idol say goodbye wearing the blaugrana jersey. But the sporting reality is heading in another direction.

Hansi Flick's new project is focused on youth, intensity, and renewal. Messi's arrival could destabilize that internal balance. In addition, fitting him in tactically wouldn't be easy in a team that seeks speed and high pressing.

The club doesn't rule out a tribute in the new stadium once it's finished. The desire to honor his legacy remains intact. But as a player, everything indicates that his cycle already ended in 2021.

Meanwhile, Messi is analyzing other alternatives in Europe. He is looking for a competitive environment but without excessive pressure. There is a club that brings together all the elements that he and his inner circle consider ideal.

Guardiola and Manchester City, the most likely destination

According to sources close to the situation, Manchester City leads the options to sign Messi. Pep Guardiola keeps an excellent relationship with the Argentine. He would be delighted to bring him in for the decisive phase of the season.

The Etihad offers what Messi is looking for: demands without overload. He wouldn't be a regular starter, but he would be a valuable resource in the Premier League and Champions League. In addition, his style fits perfectly with the English team's possession-based play.

Economically, City can cover his salary without any issues. From a sporting perspective, he would be a strategic piece in key matches. All of this comes with the emotional bonus of reuniting with Guardiola.

Other teams have been linked, such as PSG or a major Italian club. But neither the Parisian project nor Serie A are fully convincing. The focus is shifting to the north of England.

Messi wants to end his career with greatness. The 2026 World Cup will be his last international appearance. To arrive there at his best, his final step in Europe could be in the place where he feels understood: with Pep.