Antonio Banderas confirms the rumors are true: this was his story with Madonna

For years, the rumor lingered in the air. The relationship between Antonio Banderas and Madonna seemed like a legend from the nineties. Now, at last, the actor has broken his silence and shared his version.

More than two decades have passed since that episode that many believed was exaggerated. The star of La piel que habito has spoken clearly. He has done so within the framework of the documentary about the American singer's life.

Antonio Banderas and Madonna: A real story

Antonio Banderas has confirmed that Madonna tried to win him over. Everything happened at a party organized by Pedro Almodóvar in Madrid. At that gathering, the singer showed a special interest in the actor.

Madonna had already publicly declared her admiration for him, whom she considered one of the most attractive men in the world. According to Banderas, on that occasion the artist asked him to sit next to her and didn't stop talking to him, even though he barely understood English.

The actor quickly became aware of Madonna's intentions. In addition, his then-partner, Ana Leza, also noticed it. Banderas explained that his wife didn't hesitate to step in to put an end to that approach.

Madonna's interest was real and persistent

The actor has confirmed that Madonna didn't stop at that single attempt. Some time later, she even called him on the phone, something he initially thought was a joke. He couldn't imagine that the queen of pop herself would contact him directly.

The singer, as Banderas has said, had been keeping an eye on him for a while. She had seen several of his movies and wanted to meet him in person. It was then that she carefully planned her attendance at the party in Madrid, where she knew he would be present.

Madonna designed that evening with a single goal: to get close to the actor from Málaga. However, Ana Leza's intervention prevented her strategy from succeeding.

Years later, during the filming of Evita, Madonna once again showed interest in him. By then, Banderas was already married to Melanie Griffith. It was she who, according to various sources, clearly noticed the singer's gestures of seduction.

As has been explained, Griffith claimed that Madonna displayed a very insistent attitude. The artist tried to attract Antonio's attention in public, without any attempt to hide it. Despite that, the actor didn't reciprocate.

An anecdote that marked his career

Antonio Banderas has acknowledged that the entire episode had media repercussions. Madonna's attention gave him unexpected visibility in the international film industry. It was an indirect help in consolidating his career in Hollywood.

Today, the actor remembers that period with a mix of surprise and gratitude. Nothing ever happened between them, but the story is part of his past. A curious and definitive chapter in his rise as a global star.

With his recent testimony, Banderas has put an end to years of speculation. What had been discussed as a rumor for so long has finally been confirmed by his own words. Without a doubt, it will keep generating headlines for many more years.