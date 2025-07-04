The invention you need in your kitchen has already arrived at Lidl: it's useful and very easy to use

In many kitchens, small appliances make a difference. Sometimes they go unnoticed, but other times they become essential. This new release from Lidl clearly belongs to the latter group.

Throughout the year, the German chain surprises with useful and practical products. This time, they've hit the mark once again. Their new special oven for pizzas is already one of the most desired by customers.

| Lidl

Its success is no coincidence. Lidl has managed to bring together in a single product what many people are looking for: functionality, speed, and an affordable price. It's an oven that not only improves the kitchen experience, but also proves that innovation can be within everyone's reach.

This is the Lidl oven everyone wants in their home

This Lidl oven isn't a common one, but a specialized tool for making pizzas with impressive results in a short time. Its soapstone baking stone ensures even cooking, and it's also non-stick, durable, and easy to clean. With a maximum temperature of 752 °F (400 °C), it emulates the conditions of a wood-fired oven to achieve perfection.

The result of using it is a pizza with a crispy crust on the outside and a tender center, ideal for those who want to recreate the Neapolitan style at home. This oven makes a culinary luxury possible for everyone, transforming family dinners into a unique experience. It isn't just for pizzas, but also allows you to prepare other dishes.

In addition to its pizza-making capabilities, Lidl's oven is versatile in the kitchen. You can brown croissants, heat soft tortillas, make toast, or even prepare savory pies. Its precision in delivering heat makes it an indispensable accessory for those who enjoy home cooking.

| Lidl

Power, speed, and ease of use for less than 80 euros

This Lidl appliance has a power of 1,200 W, which allows it to cook quickly and precisely, without the need to preheat like a conventional oven. With this power, a homemade pizza can be ready in just four minutes, while a frozen one cooks in two or three minutes. It's the ideal option for those who have little time but don't want to sacrifice quality.

The oven features a five-level cooking thermostat, which allows you to adjust the temperature according to the dish being prepared. It also includes a timer of up to 30 minutes for added convenience during use. These features make it a very practical tool in the kitchen.

Its compact and easy-to-use design makes it suitable even for those who have no experience in the kitchen. Cleaning is simple thanks to its washable plate, which adds convenience and functionality to the device. It's the perfect ally for enjoying quick and delicious meals without complications.

| Lidl

Another great advantage is its price. Lidl sells it for just 79.99 euros. It's a more than reasonable investment for everything it offers.

As usually happens with the most demanded products, this is a limited edition. That means it won't be available for long. Interested buyers should act quickly before it sells out.

This electric oven is already one of the most sought-after by Lidl's regular shoppers. Its good value for money makes it an unbeatable option. Its functionality makes it almost essential for any modern kitchen.