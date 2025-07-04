Official, what happened with Luís Figo could happen again: a star signing by Florentino Pérez

The usual calm of the summer transfer market has been broken by news that shakes the environment of Europe's top clubs. A proposal has arrived from England that directly affects FC Barcelona. Real Madrid has been contacted to close a deal that seemed to be close to their eternal rival.

Marcus Rashford, English forward for Manchester United, has been offered to Los Blancos. The news was revealed by Defensa Central and has had an immediate impact. For a while, it seemed Rashford had one foot in Camp Nou.

But the situation has taken an unexpected turn. Barça's difficult financial situation is stopping any progress in the deal. The Old Trafford club has decided to move quickly to close the chapter as soon as possible.

United makes a move and points to Bernabéu

Manchester United has offered Rashford to Real Madrid for €40 million. It's the same price they've put forward for other clubs, including Barça. With a contract until 2028, the forward is going through a period marked by clashes with his coach and a growing desire for a change of scenery.

Rashford has been a key piece this season with Unai Emery. In 17 matches, he has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists. His speed, power, and ability to break through from the left wing have made a difference at Aston Villa.

The change of context has suited him well. He has regained his form, confidence, and prominence. Now he's back in the spotlight of the top clubs, although not all are willing to bid.

Florentino makes a firm decision

At Real Madrid, they haven't taken long to analyze the offer. Los Blancos have been looking for a new "9" with different characteristics for some time. However, Rashford doesn't fit that desired profile.

Florentino Pérez has been clear with United, and the Englishman isn't in the club's plans to strengthen the attack. Despite his quality, he doesn't fulfill the specific role the sporting management is looking for.

From Bernabéu, they won't make a move. The squad already has similar profiles, and the president doesn't see the need to add another player who starts from the left. For now, Rashford is ruled out.

Barça hit amid the noise

Barça sees another signing slip away for financial reasons. The interest in Rashford was real, but the club can't match or take on figures like United's. That has left the door open for others.

The fact that Real Madrid has been in talks, even without a result, has been a symbolic blow. A move that, in form, recalls that famous case of Luís Figo. Although this time, the ending won't be the same.

Rashford will remain on the market and his future is uncertain, but his performance backs him up. For now, Madrid closes the door. Other clubs are already watching closely.