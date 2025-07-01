Surprise over Nico Williams's decision: Barça isn't his only option

Nico Williams has become one of the most sought-after footballers in LaLiga. His season with Athletic Club has been spectacular and his future is generating high expectations. However, the winger is clear about what his next decision will be.

Instead of complicating his life with impossible options, Nico is only considering two paths for the coming campaign. He isn't thinking about leaving for abroad, but rather about staying in Spain. LaLiga is his priority.

Renewal or transfer

According to sources close to the footballer, his main wish is to wear the FC Barcelona jersey. Over the past few weeks, contact between his agent and the blaugrana sporting management has intensified. The meeting between Félix Tainta and Deco was very positive, resuming talks after a year on hold.

Although Barça hasn't made a firm decision yet, Nico keeps his objective clear. He wants to play with his close friends such as Lamine Yamal, Balde, or Pedri. If the deal doesn't go through, he has a renewal offer from Athletic Club on the table.

The Rojiblanco club has offered him a five-year contract with a very attractive figure. It would be €10 million net per season, an amount that shows their interest in keeping him at all costs. Despite the financial offer, money isn't his main motivation.

Nico is willing to earn less if he finally signs for Barça. His priority is sporting and sentimental, not financial. He has also made it clear that he doesn't want to wait until August to decide his future.

Nico Williams, a talent in full bloom

The young 22-year-old winger has excelled brightly this season. With 11 goals and 7 assists in 45 official matches, he has established himself as a key piece in Ernesto Valverde's system. His speed and ability to unbalance make the duo he forms with his brother Iñaki Williams a fearsome one.

Thanks to his performance, Athletic have returned to European spots, finishing fourth in LaLiga. This achievement gives them the chance to play in the Champions League, an extra motivation for Nico. Meanwhile, the season didn't end as they had hoped.

The team fell in the Europa League semifinals against Manchester United. Nico dreamed of playing the final at San Mamés, but the tie was uneven. Despite the disappointment, his season has been one to remember.

His release clause has attracted interest from several major clubs, although he is only thinking about staying in Spain. The market is keeping a close eye on his next move. The coming months will be decisive for the future of the Navarrese forward.

Nico Williams embodies the perfect mix of youth, talent, and ambition. Athletic want to keep him, but the dream of playing for Barça remains intact. Next season will determine whether his destiny will be at Camp Nou or at San Mamés.